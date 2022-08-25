India Enters Techade : 5G Services to Rollout by Oct 12

New Delhi: The 5G services will be launched in India by October 12, Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Vaishnaw said the network of 5G services will be expanded and the target is to make the services reach every part of the country in the next two to three years.

The Union Minister said the government will ensure that the 5G services are affordable and we plan to scale it up in both urban as well as rural areas.

“We are planning to roll out 5G services rapidly. The telecom operators are working in that regard and installations are being done. Hopefully, we should be launching 5G services by October 12 and then would further scale up in cities and towns,” Vaishnaw said.

Last week, the government issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country. With this spectrum allotment, India entered the final stage of rolling out high-speed 5G telecom services.

Reports suggest that the Indian government would officially launch 5G at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on September 29, 2022.

It may be recalled here that the PM Narendra Modi had recently said that 5G will be launched in India as soon as possible. He also said that the speed of 5G will become 10 times faster than 4G.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

Also Read: BJP Leader Sonali Phogat’s Autopsy Reveals ‘Multiple Blunt Injuries’

Sources claim that the 5G services would be rolled out in a phased manner and during the first phase, only 13 selected cities would get the fast speed 5G broadband services. These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.