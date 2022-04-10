India Cuts Price of COVID Booster Shots, Check New Rate

Covishield and Covaxin manufacturers have announced that there will be a massive cut on the vaccines. Covishied, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech earlier used to cost Rs 600 and Rs 1200 respectively but now the vaccine will be available for Rs 225 per dose. Private vaccination centres can charge up to Rs 150 per dose above the vaccine cost. The recipients would be able to see the total cost on the Co-WIN portal in advance.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the private centres should declare the price per dose that they would charge on Co-WIN, in accordance with the prices declared by the manufacturers.

Adar Poonawalla CEO and Owner of Serum Institute India tweeted, "We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+."

The Union Government also announced that everyone of age 18 years or older will be eligible for the third dose after nine months of taking the second dose of the vaccine. Those who have got their second shot on July 9, 2021, or earlier can get the precautionary dose from Sunday onward.