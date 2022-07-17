India Crosses 200 Crore Milestone In COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

NEW DELHI: India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 200-crore mark on Sunday. Lauding the feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it has strengthened the fight against COVID-19.

"India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19," Modi said in a tweet.

Congratulating citizens on the achievement, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India has set a new record by completing the target of 200 crore vaccinations in just 18 months. "Powered by the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, India's vaccination journey under PM @NarendraModiJi's inspiring leadership has emerged as a mighty epitome of Sabka Prayas. This extraordinary achievement will be etched in the history!" he said in a tweet.

-According to health ministry data, 98 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90 percent people have been fully vaccinated.

- The data showed that 82 percent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have also been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3 while 68 per cent have got both the first and second dose.

- Eighty-one percent of those aged 12-14 years have taken the first dose while 56 percent are fully vaccinated.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia congratulated India for administering over two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"This is yet another evidence of the country's commitment and efforts to minimize the impact of the ongoing pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines provide protection against severe disease and death for all variants. We must continue our efforts to ensure everyone everywhere benefits from these life-saving vaccines. Let us not forget that the pandemic is still around even after taking the vaccine we must remember to take all precautionary measures to curtail the virus spread," she said in a statement.

- According to the health ministry, 71 percent of the vaccination has taken place in Covid vaccination centres located in rural areas and 29 percent in urban areas. Also, 48.9 percent of the total doses were administered to men while 51.5 percent were given to women. According to the data, 0.02 percent of total vaccine doses administered were given to ‘Others'.

- In Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Telangana, and Goa, 100 percent of the 12 years plus eligible population is fully vaccinated.

-The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 100-crore mark on October 21 last year and 150 crore on January 7 this year.

