India Creates Record Administering 1 Crore Vaccines In Single Day

India has created a record by administering more than one crore Covid-19 vaccines only on Friday. Union Health Ministry released a statement saying, “This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of our vaccination drive.”

The Ministry further said that the coronavirus vaccination coverage in the country has completed 62,17,06,882 doses (approx 62 crores) till date and a total of 1,00,64,032 doses were administered only on Friday. It further wrote to Kerala and Maharashtra governments to ensure that adequate preventive measures, to check the prevention of Covid, are followed during the upcoming festival season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the medical staff for making vaccination drive a huge success.

Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2021

