NEW DELHI: Indias's first indigenous Coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN, is expected to be launched by August 15, Independence Day.

This medicine is being developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) in partnership with Bharat Biotech International Limited(BBIL).

This first made in India COVID-19 vaccine is now under human clinical trials and around 12 institutes were selected for clinical trials.

The institutes which were selected for clinical trials of this vaccine were in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, New Delhi, Rohtak, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Patna, Belgaum (Karnataka), Nagpur, Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu), Gorakhpur Goa and Arya Nagar

The ICMR is making all the fast-tracking efforts to develop the vaccine as soon as possible to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

ICMR has advised the 12 institutes to complete the clinical trials at a faster rate as this is a very priority project which is continuously being monitored by the central government.

The vaccine was developed from the SARS-CoV-2 which was isolated by Pune's ICMR-National Institute of Virology.

This is the first vaccine developed in India which received the Drug Controller General of India’s approval to enter human trials.



ICMR is working along with BBIL working for the pre-clinical and the clinical development of COVAXIN.

Both ICMR and BBIL are making efforts to launch the vaccine for public usage by August 15 after the completion of all clinical trials

ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava has written letters to all the institutes who were being a part of this clinical trials, to speed up the approvals for the vaccine after clinical trails, without any time-lapse, otherwise will be viewed very seriously.

On the other hand, no vaccine was approved for the usage of humans against COVID-19 until now.