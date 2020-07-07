NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally raced past the seven lakh-mark in just five days with 22,252 fresh infections on Tuesday taking the tally to 7,19,665.

The country has recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the fifth consecutive day.

According to the Union health ministry update at 8 am, the death toll climbed to 20,160 as 467 more people succumbed to the disease.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 4,39,947, while there are 2,59,557 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

India's recovery rate stands at 61.13 per cent.

Of the 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 204 are from Maharashtra, 61 from Tamil Nadu, 48 from Delhi, 29 from Karnataka, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 22 from West Bengal, 17 from Gujarat.

Telangana and Haryana reported 11 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh nine; Andhra Pradesh seven; Jammu and Kashmir six; Rajasthan and Punjab five each; Bihar, Kerala and Odisha two each; and Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand one each.