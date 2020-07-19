NEW DELHI: India saw a record single- day jump of 38,902 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 10,77,618 on Sunday, July 19, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000.

The death toll due to the disease rose to by 543 taking the toll to 26,816.

The total number of recoveries rose to 6,77,422.

The data updated at 8 am on Sunday showed that 23,672 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest so far.

There are 3,73,379 active cases at present in the country.

Of the 543 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 144 are from Maharashtra, 93 from Karnataka, 88 from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with six deaths.