NEW DELHI: India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, July 13.

In the last 24 hours, 500 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection, taking the toll to 23,174, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country and one person has migrated, the updated data at 8 am showed.

In a good news, the recovrey rate now stands at 63.01 per cent, according to health officials.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This was the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

According to the ICMR, 1,18,06,256 samples had been tested for COVID-19 till July 12, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 29,168 cases and Telangana has reported 34,671 cases till date, according to the ministry's update, while toll for AP stood at 328 and Telangana at 356, the ministry's update at 8 am read.

The global coronavirus count is now over 1.28 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.68 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 70 lakh people have recovered so far.