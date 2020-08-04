NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 18,55,745 with 52,050 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day. According to the Health Ministry data released on Tuesday, more than 12 lakh people recovered. In the last 24 hours 803 people died due to COVID-19 and the death toll due to the coronavirus increased to 38,938. There are 5,86,298 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

Karnataka has more than 1.4 lakh coronavirus cases and it joined the list of worst-hit states by COVID-19. It surpassed Delhi's count and became the third most affected state. It is just below Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu which have more number of COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states by coronavirus and it has reported the maximum number of deaths. A total of 15,842 people died due to COVID-19 infection and it is followed by 4,241 in Tamil Nadu, 4,021 in Delhi, 2,594 in Karnataka, 2,508 in Gujarat, 1,778 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,731 in West Bengal, 1,537 in Andhra Pradesh and 900 in Madhya Pradesh.

Out of the 803 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 266 are from Maharashtra and it is followed by Tamil Nadu (109), Karnataka (98), Andhra Pradesh (63), West Bengal (53), Uttar Pradesh (48). In Telangana 23 people died due to COVID-19 where as in Gujarat it is 22 and next comes Punjab with 19, Delhi with 17.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients increased to 66.31 per cent, while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.10 percent. India reported more than 50,000 cases for the sixth consecutive day.

A total of 2,08,64,750 samples have been tested upto August 2. On Monday 6,61,892 samples have been tested. Currently, 917 government labs and 439 private labs are conducting COVID-19 tests.

Across the world, coronavirus cases have crossed 1.8 crore and over 6.91 lakh people have died till date.