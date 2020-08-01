NEW DELHI: With a record single-day increase of 57,118 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reached 16,95,988 on Saturday, August 1. This is the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

The recoveries surged to 10,94,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data which was updated at 8 am. The recovery rate was recorded at 64.53 per cent.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 36,511 with 764 people succumbing to the disease in a 24-hour span. The fatality rate had dropped to 2.15 per cent.

There are 5,65,103 active cases in the country. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,93,58,659 samples have been tested up to July 31 with 5,25,689 being tested on Friday.

Of the new 764 deaths reported, 265 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Tamil Nadu, 84 from Karnataka, 68 from Andhra Pradesh, and 14 from Telangana.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.