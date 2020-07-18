NEW DELHI: With 34,884 people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, India's caseload surged to 10,38,716, according to data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, July 18.

A total of 6,53,750 patients have recovered from the disease so far, which takes the recovery rate to 62.94 per cent.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 26,273 with 671 fatalities reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed.

At present, there are 3,58,692 active cases in the country.

This is the third consecutive day when the number of COVID-19 cases increased by more than 30,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 17 with 3,61,024 samples being tested on Friday.

Of the 671 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 258 are from Maharashtra, 115 from Karnataka, 79 from Tamil Nadu, 42 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported seven deaths.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbid conditions.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,92,589 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,60,907, Delhi at 1,20,107, Karnataka at 55,115, Gujarat at 46,430, Uttar Pradesh at 45,163 and Telangana at 42,496 and Andhra Pradesh at 40,646.