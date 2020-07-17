NEW DELHI: Within just three days, India zoomed past the nine-lakh mark to record a million cases on Friday, July 17.

With a record single-day surge of 34,956 cases, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 10,03,832, while death toll mounted to 25,602 with the highest number of 687 fatalities recorded in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This is the highest daily rise in the number of infections as well as deaths.

A total of 22,942 people have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries in a day, taking the total number of recovered cases to 6,35,756. The recovery rate stood at 63.33 per cent.

There are 3,42,473 active COVID-19 cases presently, the data updated at 8 am on Friday showed.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the sixth consecutive day when more than 28,000 cases were recorded.

Of the 687 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 266 are from Maharashtra, 104 from Karnataka, 69 from Tamil Nadu, 58 from Delhi, 40 from Andhra Pradesh and 10 from Telangana.

India's COVID-19 count on Thursday, July 16 crossed two grim milestones of 10 lakh cases and 25,000 deaths, according to official data from states, even as the Centre said active cases now constituted one-third of the total infections.

The health ministry said that 3,26,826 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of 1,27,39,490 samples tested so far has translated to a figure of 9231.5 testing per million for India.