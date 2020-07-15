NEW DELHI: With 29,429 fresh COVID-19 cases, India's Coronavirus tally has pushed to 9,36,181 on Wednesday, July 15. The death toll climbed to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,92,031. Thus, the recovery rate in the state rose to around 63.24 per cent.

Thera are 3,19,840 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 582 new deaths reported, 213 are from Maharashtra, 85 from Karnataka, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 43 from Andhra Pradesh, 35 from Delhi, 28 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from West Bengal, 14 each from Bihar and Gujarat , 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Punjab has reported nine fatalities followed by Jammu and Kashmir with eight, Assam, Haryana and Odisha four each, Jharkhand three, Chandigarh two while Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Kerala and Uttarakhand have reported one death each.

The number of cases has been increasing by more than 26,000 for the fifth consecutive day. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh and just 56 days more to go past the nine-lakh mark.