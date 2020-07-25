NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark. With 48,916 fresh cases, the country's coronavirus infection tally surged to 13,36,861.

The recoveries mounted to 8,49,431, according to the Union Health Ministry update at 8 am. The country's recovery rate stood at 63.54 per cent.

The death toll rose to 31,358 with 757 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 4,56,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

This is the third consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 45,000.

Of the 757 deaths reported, 278 were from Maharashtra, 108 from Karnataka, 88 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from Uttar Pradesh, 49 from Andhra Pradesh, and eight from Telangana.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,58,49,068 samples have been tested up to July 24 with 4,20,898 samples being tested on Friday, the highest conducted in a day so far.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,57,117, followed by Tamil Nadu 1,99,749, Delhi 1,28,389, Karnataka 85,870, Andhra Pradesh 80,858, Uttar Pradesh 60,771, West Bengal 53,973, and Gujarat 53,545 cases, and 52,466 in Telangana.