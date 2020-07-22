NEW DELHI: India added 37,724 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the country's tally to 11,92,915 on Wednesday, July 22. This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am.

The recoveries surged to 7,53,049 with 28,472 people having recuperated in a day, the highest so far. Thus, 63.13 per cent people have recovered.

There are 4,11,133 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 246 are from Maharashtra, 75 from Tamil Nadu, 62 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has reported seven fatalities.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,47,24,546 samples have been tested up to July 21 with 3,43,243 samples being tested on Tuesday,

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,27,031 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,80,643, Delhi at 1,25,096, Karnataka at 71,069, Andhra Pradesh at 58,668, Uttar Pradesh at 53,288, Gujarat at 50,379 and Telangana at 47,705.

The global coronavirus count is now over 1.48 crore, and the toll has crossed 6.15 lakh. More than 84.29 lakh people have recovered so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University.