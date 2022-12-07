India Could Experience Heat Waves That Affect Human Survival Limit: Report

Thiruvananthapuram : As winter has set in and cold wave conditions gripped most parts of India, the World Bank has warned of extreme heat waves in the country. It said India will experience intense heat waves which will be beyond the ‘human survivability limit’.

The World Bank in its report titled ‘Climate Investment Opportunities in India's Cooling Sector’ said the country is ‘experiencing higher temperatures that arrive earlier and stay far longer,’ PTI reported.

“In April 2022, India was plunged into the grip of a punishing early spring heat wave that brought the country to a standstill, with temperatures in the capital, New Delhi, topping 46 degrees Celsius (oC) (114 degrees Fahrenheit). The month of March, which witnessed extraordinary spikes in temperatures, was the hottest ever recorded,” the World Bank report stated.

India is seeing an upward trend in the heat waves during summers. In the past decade, several people died due to heatwave-induced stroke attacks. In April this year, New Delhi recorded a 46 degrees Celsius temperature. Not just in India, colder countries too are witnessing a rise in the temperatures across the world. The report will be made public during the two-day India Climate and Development Partners' Meet" being organised by the World Bank in partnership with the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram.

