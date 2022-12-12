India, China Troops Face Off at LAC in Arunachal on Dec 9: Reports

Troops of the Indian Army and China's People Liberation Army (PLA) were involved in a face off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, leading to "minor injuries" on both sides, news agency ANI reported, citing government sources, on December 12.

Following the face off, both sides "immediately disengaged" from the area, the sources reportedly said.

According to news agency PTI, at least six soldiers who were injured in the clash were brought to Guwahati for treatment.

An official statement from the government was awaited.