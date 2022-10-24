India Celebrates Diwali with Pomp and Gaiety

New Delhi: Diwali or Deepawali is being celebrated with pomp and gaiety as people illuminated their houses with colourful lights and earthen lamps on Monday. Post Covid-19 pandemic, this year Diwali is celebrated with fervour.

Government buildings and houses wore festive look as people were seen exchanging sweets and gifts. In the evening, the skies were all lit as people were bursting various kinds of firecrackers.

Despite a ban, people in Delhi were seen bursting firecrackers on Diwali. As per the reports, Delhi's air quality turned ''very poor'' on Monday due to the bursting of firecrackers and stubble burning in neighbouring states. It may be recalled here that Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai last week had said bursting of firecrackers on Diwali in the national capital will attract a jail term up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.

Selective ban against Hindu festivals will never work असफल सरकारें और न्यायपालिका प्रदूषण का ठीकरा बच्चों के त्यौहारों पर फोड़ने की जब जब कोशिश करेंगी , तब तब यही होगा Happy Diwali

Thank You Delhi pic.twitter.com/wzXZDPzAnh — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) October 24, 2022

On the occasion of Diwali, Sydney Opera House in Australia was lit up. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has conveyed his Diwali greetings to the people of India.

"May this Deepawali bring every joy and contentment to you and your loved ones," he wrote in his message on Twitter.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the country and hoped the festival will bring happiness, wellbeing and strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony. Like previous years, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil.

Highlights from today’s Diwali celebrations in Kargil. Watch… pic.twitter.com/ht2B8Y25ER — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

Deepavali, which is also called the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

