India Carries Out Maiden Flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor
New Delhi : Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted its maiden flight test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday.
According to the Defence ministry, the flight-test was carried out with participation of all BMD weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.
“The AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft. It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target,” a DRDO statement said.
The Defence Ministry said during the flight-test, all the sub-systems performed as per expectations and were validated by the data captured by a number of range sensors including Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking stations deployed to capture the flight data.
#DRDOUpdates | DRDO conducts successful maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor off Odisha coast@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD https://t.co/R8ZYoCyMZ8 pic.twitter.com/hHYOvYNinz
— DRDO (@DRDO_India) November 2, 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and other teams associated with the successful flight trial of AD-1. He termed it as a unique type of interceptor with advanced technologies available with a very few nations in the world.
