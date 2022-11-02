India Carries Out Maiden Flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor

New Delhi : Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted its maiden flight test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to the Defence ministry, the flight-test was carried out with participation of all BMD weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.

“The AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft. It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target,” a DRDO statement said.

The Defence Ministry said during the flight-test, all the sub-systems performed as per expectations and were validated by the data captured by a number of range sensors including Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking stations deployed to capture the flight data.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and other teams associated with the successful flight trial of AD-1. He termed it as a unique type of interceptor with advanced technologies available with a very few nations in the world.

