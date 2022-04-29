India Cancels 240 Passenger Trains Over Coal Crisis

Indian Railways has cancelled 240 passenger trains to facilitate the movement of at least 400 rakes across the country in a bid to avoid a power crisis. There is a power outage in many states. Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the demand for electricity has increased in 16 states due to the rise in temperature and coal is not being supplied in accordance with the requirement, affecting the power supply.

The officials of Railway and Power department met to discuss the issues of running coal rakes to meet the present demand. The Coal Ministry had requested Railway to run 422 coal rakes daily to meet the present demand.

Meanwhile, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that the entire country is facing power issues due to coal shortage, and there is no back up, the solution to solve this problem would be for the Centre to provide more coal. Satyendar Jain conducted an emergency meeting on the shortage of coal at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday and wrote a letter to the centre asking for adequate coal for the thermal power plants.

Also Read: ​KTR Reacts to Hardeep Puri Tweet on Fuel Price Hike