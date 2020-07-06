NEW DELHI: Days after banning nine Khalistani linked terrorists, centre blocked 40 websites belonging to Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) under the UAPA for launching a campaign supporting secessionist activities.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said that, "Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an unlawful organisation under the UAPA, 1967, launched a campaign for registering supporters for its cause. On recommendation of MHA, MEITY has issued orders under Sec. 69 A of the I.T. Act, 2000, for blocking 40 websites of SFJ." MEITY is the nodal authority for monitoring the cyber space in India.

The US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a pro-Khalistan group. SFJ is a US-based human rights advocacy group that supports freedom of Punjab from India through a purposed referendum. Last year, the Home Ministry banned the SFJ for carrying out anti-national activities. SFJ has been pushing for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda. An official said that 'It clearly supports the cause of Khalistan and the process challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India."

According to an official statement - "Reinforcing the commitment to strengthening national security and Modi Government’s policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, Union Home Ministry under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah today declared nine individuals as designated terrorists under provisions of UAPA Act." Among the nine individuals were Wadhawa Singh Babbar, chief of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI); Lakhbir Singh, who heads International Sikh Youth Federation; Ranjeet Singh, chief of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZB) and Paramjit Singh, who leads Khalistan Commando Force and all these four are Pakistan-based.

The Home Ministry said that, "They have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilising the country, by trying to revive militancy in Punjab through their anti-national activities and through their support to and involvement in the Khalistan movement."