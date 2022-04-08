India to Begin COVID19 Booster Shots For 18+ Age Group From April 10

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that those who have crossed 18 years of age will now be eligible to get booster doses from April 10th at the private vaccination centres.

"All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres," said the ministry.

The ministry further added, "The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated."

About 96 per cent of vaccine beneficiaries aged 15 years and above have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of them have received both doses. More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens (60+ years).