India Bans Exports Of Wheat; Govt Notification Issued

The Union Government has put wheat export under the "prohibited" category in an effort to manage overall food security of the country and to need the support of the neighbouring and vulnerable countries.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in an official notification, stated that as a transitional arrangement wheat export will be allowed in case of shipments where the irrevocable letter of credit (ILOC) has been issued on or before May 13.

It added that export will also be permitted on the basis of permission granted by the Central Government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.

"The Government of India is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies," read the notification.