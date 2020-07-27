NEW DELHI: The government of India has banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, including top social media platforms such as TikTok, Shareit, Helo, etc., on June 29th. This came in the backdrop of India-China faceoff in Galwan Valley. Now, the Indian government has banned 47 more apps of Chinese origin in the country. According to the India Today report, the government will soon release the list of the 47 Chinese applications which were operating as clones of earlier banned apps.

The new list reportedly includes Tencent-backed gaming apps PUBG, AliExpress, ByteDance's Resso and ULike, another Ludo World mobile app, and Xiaomi's Zili.

Reports say that the government of India has compiled a list of over 250 Chinese apps that are screened for any breach of national security and user privacy.

Earlier, banning the 59 Chinese applications, the government said that they are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, also received some concerns about data protection and privacy threats related to certain apps.

A government press release stated that "The ban has been imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009."

MHA stated that, "There have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians. It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country.”