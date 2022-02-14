India to Ban These 54 Chinese Apps Over Threat To National Security

The government of India is going to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to the nation's security. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will formally issue a notification banning these apps in India.

The 54 Chinese apps that are going to be banned in India include: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock and Dual Space Lite.

It is all known knowledge that a total of 59 Chinese mobile applications including TikTok, WeChat, and others were banned on June 29, 2020, and on 2nd September 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the IT Act.

In November 2020, the Centre issued an order under section 69A of the IT Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps and it said that these apps were involved in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.

