India Administers Record 180 Million Covid19 Vaccine Doses in August

In the month of August, India administered as many as 180 million doses of the Covid19 vaccine. The Union government shared this news on Sunday and said that this number was higher than the numbers from any G7 nation.

The Union government said that India administered a total of 180 million doses of vaccine, which is higher than G7 states. They administered only 101 million doses.

“Yet another achievement! With more than 180 million vaccine doses administered in August, India leaves a mark on the global map of leading its way in vaccinating its population on priority,” shared the official MyGovIndia page on Twitter.

A picture of the statistics from various countries and their vaccine drive showed that India was leading. Canada administered 3 million doses which is the lowest among the G7. Then it was the United Kingdom with 5 million, Italy with 8 million and Germany administered 9 million doses. It was Japan, United States, and France that did more than 10 million. The US did 23 million doses and France was at 13 million. Japan had a relatively higher number with 23 million doses administered.

The data shared by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHW) also suggests that from January till now, a total of 684 million doses were administered in India. The vaccine drive began in the country on January 16. Including the foreign ones, currently, 6 vaccines have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Covaxin and Covishield were the first two vaccines to be approved. Along with that, there are also Sputnik V, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. For now, the drive is going on for those above 18 years, and for younger kids, the trials are on.