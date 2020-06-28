NEW DELHI: In yet another record high, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of 20,060 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. There are 5,29,533 coronavirus positive cases in India and in the last 24 hours, 414 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection. The total number of deaths reported due to COVID-19 stood at 16,095. In India, there are more than 2 lakh active cases. As per the data collected, more than 3.1 lakh people have been recovered. India is the fourth worst-hit country in the world by the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 85.5 percent of active caseload and 87 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths in the country are from the eight states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The number of fresh cases are increasing from the last 5 days. On June 23rd, 15,689 coronavirus cases have been reported whereas, on June 27th, it was 20,060.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states with coronavirus and it has 1.59 lakh COVID-19 cases and 7,243 people died due to coronavirus. The state has reported 6,368 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. Mumbai's total tally reached 74,252. More than 2,000 cases have been reported in Mumbai.

For the first time, nine other states and Union territories - Tamil Nadu (3,713 cases), Telangana (1,087), Karnataka (918), Andhra Pradesh (796), Gujarat (615), Bihar (310), Kerala (195), Goa (89) and Puducherry (87) - have witnessed highest one-day spike in coronavirus infections. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, Telangana became the fourth state to record more than 1,000 cases in one day. 1,087 people have been tested positive for coronavirus and the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 13,436.

Karnataka reported 918 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. Bengaluru added 596 to the tally and currently, there are 2,351 cases. The fatality rate has increased to 1.3% from 0.9% in Tamil Nadu. On Saturday, the state reported 3,713 new coronavirus cases with Chennai adding 1,939 to the tally. The number of cases in Tamil Nadu are 78,335.

On Saturday more than 2,31,095 samples were tested and it is the highest in one day. As of now, 82,27,802 people have been tested for the coronavirus. In the last two weeks, the number of coronavirus cases has increased steadily, day-by-day.