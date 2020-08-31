NEW DELHI: Former president Pranab Mukherjee, who has been battling for life here for some time now, breathed his last on Monday evening. The end came for the 84-year-old leader at the Army R&R Hospital. The tragic news of his demise was announced by his son Abhijeeth Mukherjee through a tweet.

“With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas & Prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of you (with an emoticon of folded hands)”, was how his tweet read.

The veteran statesman has recently undergone a surgery for a blood clot in his brain at the Army Hospital. During this time, he had tested positive for coronavirus, which is believed to have complicated his recovery from the surgery. Though he was stated to be in a critical condition for a long time, his health actually worsened on Tuesday last prompting the doctors treating him to put him on a ventilator support. An indication to this effect came from his son Abhijeet Mukherjee who informed on Wednesday through a tweet that his father was “haemodynamically stable” but asked everyone to carry on with their prayers.

Fondly known as ‘Pranab Da’, the political stalwart from West Bengal had an unparalleled political career spanning more than five decades before he was elevated to the pinnacle of Indian governance as President of India. He was in the Rashtrapathi Bhavan as President between 2012 and 2017.

More than his presidentship, which only brought sheen to his illustrious career, Pranab Mukherjee would be best remembered for his services in the government as one of the most dependable ministers in the central government besides being an astute politician who knew the art of ‘trouble-shooting’ within the Congress party and outside like no one else can.

In the two terms of the UPA government between 2004 and 2014, Pranab Mukherjee had served as Minister of Finance between 2009 and 2012, Defence Minister between 2004 and 2006 and Minister of External Affairs (2005-2009), all three being the most crucial portfolios of a central government.

Pranab Mukherjee leaves behind his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, sons Abhijit Mukherjee and Indrajit Mukherjee. His departure from Indian polity will be sorely missed and the vacuum will remain difficult to be filled with.

He was conferred Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and Bharat Ratna in 2019.

Condolences have been pouring in for the veteran Congress leader from across the political spectrum irrespective of party lines. President Ramnath Kovind led the nation in offering condolences to the bereaved family and paying glowing tributes to the departed leader. In a series of tweets, he described Pranab Mukherjee's demise as 'the passing of an era.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence tweet said Mukherjee “left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation.”

“India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society,” tweeted PM Modi. He said he was blessed to have the guidance of Pranab Mukherjee since he took office.

Former president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi too joined the nation in offering condolences over Mukherjee's demise.