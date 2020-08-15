On India’s 74th Independence Day, Google on Saturday featured iconic Indian folk instruments, which stands as a testament to India’s rich musical legacy. The doodle has been illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar. It features folk instruments like the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. These instruments together made the letters for the word Google in the artwork.

From the versatile double-reeded shehnai to the resonant stringed sarangi, the instruments featured in the doodle beautifully commemorate India's rich musical legacy, which dates back over 6,000 years.

Google Doodle's official page, explaining the doodle, said, "The musical diversity represented by this unique collection reflects the patchwork of Indian cultures that is celebrated across the nation today."

Sachin Ghanekar said the inspiration to make the art came from "various Indian art forms like Kalamkari, Madhubani, Warli, Gond, Phad, and Pichwai."

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his seventh Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Dressed in his customary ''kurta pyjama'' and safa, the prime minister, in his nearly 90-minute address, dwelt at length on his ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'' campaign and gave a call for reducing imports and pushing exports of finished products in place raw material, saying the country will have to move forward with the mantra of ''Make in India'' as well as ''Make for World''.