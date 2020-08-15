Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort today(August 15th). Major Shweta assisted him in unfurling the National Flag. This is his seventh consecutive Independence speech from Red Fort. He said that as we move towards our 75th Independence Day and it should bring new energy and determination to take the country forward. Here are some quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day speech.

He said that India has been under the foreign rule for many years. All efforts were made to ruin the country, traditions and culture. They underestimated our self-belief and determination. We lived through it all and emerged victorious in the end.

On behalf of the entire nation, Modi thanked the efforts of all corona-warriors. All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation amid the pandemic. Many have even lost their lives. The nation salutes them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that self-reliant agriculture along with self-reliant farmers is necessary for a self-reliant India.

Education has a key role in the making of Aatmanirbhar, modern, new and prosperous India. So, we have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence

We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged.

National infrastructure pipeline project with the investment of 1.10 lakh crore should be given importance. Our approach will be integrated, multi-model infrastructural projects.

PM Modi said on the border situation, "From the LAC to LoC, our jawans have given a befitting reply to anyone who tried to eye our territory. The whole world has seen our capabilities in Ladakh."

