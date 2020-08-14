NEW DELHI: Dress rehearsals of the 74th Independence Day were held at the Red Fort and various other parts of the country on Thursday. Personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force marched across the Mughal-era structure.

The Red Fort has already been closed for the public and the security arrangements were strict. The Delhi Police had issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Independence Day celebration. The police also urged the invitees to follow the COVID-19 related guidelines. Around 4,000 security personnel will be deployed at the Red Fort on the occasion.

The government issued a release that reads, “Performance of Police and Military bands may be recorded at places of historic importance associated with the Independence movement; and recorded versions thereof may be displayed through large screens and digital media, during public functions and on social media."

Here are some photos and videos.

#WATCH Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort today for 74th Independence Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/dNEXobRsue — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

(Courtesy: ANI)