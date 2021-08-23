Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, MTS Posts; Apply Now

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Income Tax Department is seeking applications for 155 Income Tax Inspectors, Tax Assistants, and Multi-Tasking Staff in the UP (East) Region under the sports quota. Interested applicants should apply online at the official website.

The deadline to apply for a position in the IT department is August 25. (until 23:59 hrs).

IT Department Recruitment Details:

Inspector of Income Tax: 8

Tax Assistant: 83

Athletics, Swimming, Squash, Billiards, Chess, Carrom, Bridge, Badminton, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Shooting, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Boxing, Judo, Gymnastics, Body Building, Volleyball, Basketball, Football, Kabaddi, and Cricket are among the sports for which sportsmen and women can apply.

It Department Recruitment 2021 – Salary:

Inspector of Income Tax – Pay Level 7, i.e. Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant – Pay Level 4, i.e. Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff – Pay Level 1, i.e. Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

IT Department Recruitment 2021 – Eligibility Criteria:

A Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or equivalent is required for the position of Income Tax Inspector.

For the position of Tax Assistant, the candidate must have a Bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university and a data entry speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

The candidate must have passed class 10th or equivalent from a recognised board or institution for Multi-Tasking Staff.

How To Apply: Income Tax Officer (Hq) (Admin), O/o Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Aayakar Bhawan, 5- Ashok Mark, Lucknow 226001 - is the address the applicants should send their applications to. Only applicants from the North Eastern States, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala can apply via registered mail on or before September 30, 2021 (8-10-21).

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be asked to attend an interview, and if necessary, the players may also be requested to participate in a ground/ proficiency test.