Income Tax Department Extends Last Date to File ITR

Income Tax Return: The Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for filing numerous forms necessary for filing Income Tax Returns to September 30, 2021, from the prior deadline of August 31, 2021. This is another sigh of relief for taxpayers.

According to an official announcement from the Income Tax Department, "Considering the difficulties being faced in issuing and amending Form No 3, which is a prerequisite for making payment by the declarant under the Vivad se Vishwas Act, it has been decided to extend the last date of payment of the amount (without any additional amount) to 30th September 2021."

According to reports, the government also stated that the most recent modifications to the extension of the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) were made under section 3 of the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act 2020.

After numerous taxpayers complained of problems with the new Income Tax site, citing an inability to file ITR, the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) was extended.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman summoned Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to discuss the new Income Tax Portal's flaws. Notably, Infosys was awarded the contract to develop the income tax site by the government.

The Finance Minister has given Infosys till September 15 to resolve all issues with the Income Tax Portal. She has now requested that the team fix any difficulties taxpayers are having with the present features of the new Income Tax portal by September 15, 2021, so that taxpayers and professionals may work together on the platform.