Incidents That Shook India In 2020

2020, the year filled with extreme incidents is now over. When we look back, you wouldn’t even believe, all this happened in one single year. Let’s take a look at this year and all the incidents that shook our nation.

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Just the name and we know the story. Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai house on June 14th, this year. The actor lost his life in June; six months later and the mystery still remains unsolved. Many buried Truths have been uncovered through this and the case just keeps getting deeper.

BOLLYWOOD DRUG SCANDAL

What started with the public wanting answers for Sushant’s death led to one of the biggest Bollywood drug scandals ever. With Rhea Chakraborty to Deepika Padukone, from Sara Ali Khan to even Bharti Singh, everyone’s names came up in the drug controversy.

NEPOTISM IN BOLLYWOOD

When in 2017, Kangana Ranaut very smartly linked Karan Johar with “Nepotism” in his own show, koffee with Karan, it made headlines. In 2020, it was Kangana again with her Nepotism remarks, but it came with Sushant’s name. Kangana claimed that it was the “Bollywood Biggies” like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and others that made Sushant feel like an Outsider. It was them that led to Big Directors and Producers blacklisting Sushant Singh and not giving any chance in their movies.

CORONAVIRUS

Not just India but the entire world was shook. It was like everything came at a stop. The first cases of COVID-19 were discovered back in December 2019 in Wuhan. This later led to a pandemic. In India, the cases or symptoms were first discovered in January. There are more than 10 million registered coronavirus cases in India as of December 2020.

LOCKDOWN

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to address the nation in March, everyone knew, he came bearing difficult news. PM Modi announced a 21-days lockdown on March 25th. The days were later increased. The shops, roads, transport, everything was closed. People had to stay at home no matter what.

MIGRANT WORKERS

The lockdown affected migrant workers the most. Many who were working in different states were now forced to go home as there was no work and nowhere to live. But with all the buses unavailable, they had no mode of travel. Thousands of workers had no other option but to journey on foot. They walked many miles with little or no food and were left stranded on roads.

SONU SOOD

If there is one person who made headlines for all the right reasons in 2020, it was this man. Man who became the ‘Messiah’ of migrant workers. Sood arranged buses for thousands of workers and helped them reach their hometowns. He even arranged food and water for the people to take along their journey. Even now, Sonu Sood is working on many different projects in order to help those in need.

ANTI CAA PROTEST

Students from different Universities gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia and others believed that CAA was anti-Muslim. With some peaceful and some violent, the protest caught mass attention and became a movement.

FARMERS PROTEST

It was a year of protests. After Anti-CAA, it was the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest in November. The farmers from all over the country gathered at Delhi borders to protest against the three new farm laws passed in Parliament in September month. The farmers demanded the government to take back these laws and claimed it would only benefit the corporates.

BOIS LOCKER ROOM

An Instagram scandal that took place in Delhi. Back in May when screenshots of a boys’ group chat were revealed, people couldn't believe what they saw. It had obscene and objectifying images of teenage girls. Many even allegedly planned to sexually assault the girls. It sparked a controversy regarding existance of rape culture in schools.

HATHRAS GANGRAPE CASE

A case that angered the nation. In September, a 20-year old woman from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gangraped and murdered by four men. This sparked a revolt by people from all over the country. It was even said that the police got rid of the girl’s body and restricted the family from performing any last rights. The case remains unsolved to date. CBI in December confirmed that Hathras case was a Gangrape and Murder.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST CRICKET SCORE

In the test cricket match that took place at Adelaide stadium, India scored a humiliating total of just 90 runs. Not a single Indian batsman could go into double digit score. The social media blew up with memes and jokes as fans tried to cope with such a match. The score was so low, that it became one of the history books.

LEGENDS WE LOST

Many legends died this year. Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020. Some amazing people like SP Balasubrahmanyam, Irrfan Khan, Saroj Khan, Nimmi, Jaya Prakash Reddy Jagdeep and others also left us.

It was a year filled with unexpected things, with shocking incidents. We lost many legends. If some faced problems, some rose to help them. With hope and prayers for a better year, we all enter 2021.