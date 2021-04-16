IMD Monsoon Prediction For India Normal, Rainfall Will Be Average

A “normal monsoon” in India where the country is expected to receive 98% of rainfall said, Indian Meteorological Department on Friday.

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said, “The 2021 southwest monsoon will be normally expecting the 98% of LPA. There is a 40 % of normal rainfall, which is the highest among all the categories.”

All the climate models currently show ENSO neutral conditions which means there would be no threat from EI Nino after may. So it is good news for farmers said, Rajeevan.

El Nino means If the temperature of the sea surface in the pacific ocean rises then there will be great damage to the weather systems around the world. In India, it generally associates with poor monsoon rainfall.