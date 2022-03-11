IMD Forecasts Rise in Maximum Temperatures This Summer

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that temperatures in most parts of the country will rise on Thursday. Meanwhile, rainfall is expected to be below normal over most parts of the country this week. Maximum temperatures will likely be 2-4 degrees Celsius above average in various parts of northwest, central, east, northeast, and north peninsular India, while other sections of the country will be near normal. On some days of the week, the IMD predicts a heatwave in isolated pockets over Gujarat and the surrounding areas.

Various broad-scale features, sea conditions, and model guidance suggest that no cyclogenesis is predicted over the next two weeks across the north Indian Ocean region. Due to increased convective activity in the area, conditions are favourable for the development of a cyclonic circulation over the central regions of the South Bay of Bengal during the weekend.