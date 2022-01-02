IMD Forecasts Coldwave, Rains for Tamil Nadu

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday stated that coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal might witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and cold waves would continue in the northwest India.

IMD stated that at the middle tropospheric level, a cyclonic circulation exists over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the south coast of Sri Lanka. Under its influence, scattered to moderately widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday, followed by isolated heavy rainfall over the same region over the next 24 hours and then decrease.

The "Western Disturbance" and its associated induced cyclonic circulation is expected to affect the northwest Indian region beginning January 3. The IMD said Jammu and Kashmir might witness heavy rainfall on January 4 and 5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5. The isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from January 5 to 7. On Friday the minimum temperature recorded over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh was 2 to 6 degrees celsius.