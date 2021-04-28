IMA Ponzi Scam: CBI Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Roshan Baig

On former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig, the CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet on Tuesday in connection with the Rs 4000-crore I-Monetary Advisor (IMA) ponzi scam case.

The central agency has also listed the names of MD of IMA Group Mansoor Khan, Baig's company Daanish Publications, and others in its charge sheet submitted before a special CBI court in Bengaluru.

CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said in a statement that "It was alleged that the accused former minister received several crores of rupees from IMA funds for election expenditure.

It was further alleged that the accused was also utilizing the said funds for day-to-day expenditure, including salaries of employees of his firm. It was also alleged that the accused has spent the funds for various social and cultural activities in his constituency to increase his popularity".

The CBI has alleged that the money was transferred to Baig, who was a minister in Siddaramaiah's Congress government so that the IMA Group could continue its illegal activities.

The CBI had filed three charge sheets and three supplementary charge sheets against 33 defendants, including Khan, company executives, and other revenue and police officials, who are related to this fraud.

R C Joshi added that "It was alleged that the said group had raised unauthorized deposits & cheated the public by failing to repay the principal and as well as the promised returns.

These funds were allegedly diverted to acquiring properties, paying bribe amounts, etc. Several properties, including moveable & immovable, were identified and attached under the KPIDFE (Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments) Act, 2004 by the competent authority "