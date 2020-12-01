Ill-informed And Unwarranted: MEA Reacts To Justin Trudeau’s Remarks on Farmers Protest

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday strongly reacted to the comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Delhi- protests by farmers, calling the remarks as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted", as the matter pertained to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

Earlier Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his support to the farmers who are protesting in Delhi against the three farm laws. He said the situation was “concerning” and we are all worried about family and friends.

Speaking on the occasion of Gurupurab he said, “Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protestors. We have reached multiple times to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is the situation for all us to pull together”. For the first time, a foreign leader has expressed his opinion on the farmer’s protest in India. Canada's Indian-origin Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan too expressed concern over the situation.

Check out Justin Trudeau's video here:

Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau has talked about protesting farmers in india during his Gurpurab massage for Sikhs on the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. #farmerprotestdelhi #FarmersBill #FarmerPolitics #Farmers @iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/QtoH2QRs1p — Kamaldeep Singh Brar (@kamalsinghbrar) December 1, 2020

However, the Indian government gave a sharp reply. The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders commented regarding the farmers' protest, calling the remarks as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted". "We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country."

The Ministry further added, "It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes."

It is known that thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for six consecutive days at the borders of the national capital against three farm laws.