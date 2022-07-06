Ilaiyaraaja, PT Usha, Vijayendra Prasad Nominated to Rajya Sabha

The legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, Athlete PT Usha, Screen writer Vijayendra Prasad, Philanthropist Veerendra Heggade have been nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued congratulatory tweets for the eminent citizens, calling them an inspiration for every Indian.

“The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha,” Modi wrote on Twitter.