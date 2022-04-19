Ilaiyaraaja Faces Flak for Comparing Modi With Ambedkar

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja faces intolerance from certain sections of people for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comparing him to Dr. BR Ambedkar.

In the foreword for Ambedkar & Modi - Reformer’s Ideas, Performer’s Implementations, published by Delhi-based Bluecraft Digital Foundation, Ilayaraja wrote, "Both these striking personalities succeeded against odds that people from socially disempowered sections of the society face. Both saw poverty and stifling social structures from close quarters and worked to dismantle them, but both are also practical men who believe in action rather than mere thought exercises."

He added, "Pro-women legislation such as the banning of triple talaq and the rise in sex ratio due to the historic ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ movement, which has brought in social transformation, is something that Dr BR Ambedkar would have been proud of."

Some of the netizens are criticizing Ilaiyaraaja stating that for the MP seat, the singer is praising Narendra Modi. Ilayaraja's brother and BJP member Gangai Amaran reacted to the issue and said that like everyone Ilaiyaraaja also expressed his opinion and there is nothing wrong with his comments.

Another netizen tweeted, "Modi cannot be compared to Ambedkar as the former is committed to Hindutva while the latter is a reformist leader who dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of the oppressed people."

