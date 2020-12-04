MUMBAI: World's leading home furnishings retailer IKEA, will open its second store in the country at Navi Mumbai on December 18.

The over five lakh sq ft store would be the second store for IKEA in India after Hyderabad, where it had opened its first store in August 2018.

In a bid to provide a safe shopping experience during COVID times, the Swedish retailer is taking extra precautions for its new store located on the Thane-Belapur Road, a company statement said.

COVID Precautions

IKEA said it is taking a number of extra precautions from its global best practices and relevant learnings from its Hyderabad operations.

Moreover, to ensure good social distancing, IKEA will initially have a cap on the number of visitors to the store through prior registration on its website, by which customers will be allotted a day and time slot to visit the store.

The store in Navi Mumbai will be employing close to 1,200 co-workers out of which 50 per cent are women, 40 per cent of its staff from the Navi Mumbai area and 70 per cent of its support staff – mainly housekeeping and security are from in and around Turbhe and Ghansoli, the statement added. IKEA India, part of Ingka Group opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019 as part of its multichannel approach.