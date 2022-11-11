IITian Relocated to Canada to Work with Facebook, Fired 2 Days AfterJoining

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta laid off more than 11,000 of its employees in one go. One of the employees who was shown the door was an Indian man, who has shared his plight after getting fired in just two days of joining Meta. The employee, named Himanshu V, had just relocated to Canada from India for his new Meta job. According to his LinkedIn profile, Himanshu is an IIT-Kharagpur graduate, and has previously worked at brands like GitHub, Adobe and Flipkart.

In his LinkedIn post, he wrote, "I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff. My heart goes out to everyone facing a difficult situation right now.'' The now ex Meta employee said that he has no idea about his next step and asked LinkedIn users to inform him of any position for a software engineer.

''Honestly, I have no idea! I'm looking forward to whatever comes next. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a software engineer (Canada or India),'' he concluded his post.

The former Meta employee added that his heart went out to everyone impacted by the layoffs and concluded his post by asking for leads on any job opportunities in Canada or India.

