IIT Madras Online Data Science Programme Application Process Begins

IIT Madras Online Data Science Programme: The application window for the Online Data Science Program at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened. Students who passed the Class 12 test and studied English and Maths in Class 10 can apply online by August 30 at the link, institute's official website. The Online Data Science Program will begin classes in September 2021.

According to an IIT Madras official, this programme offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to study at the school without having to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Along with their on-campus classes, students can earn a Diploma in Programming and Data Science.

The Foundational Program, Diploma Program, and Degree Program are the three levels of the online UG programme. Students can leave the programme at any point and obtain a Certificate, Diploma, or Degree from IIT Madras, accordingly.

All applicants will go through a qualifier procedure as part of the application process, in which IIT Madras provides four weeks of online training via video lectures, assignments, and live interactions with course instructors. Students are entitled to take the qualifying test after completing the online coursework. Students who pass the qualifying test will be accepted to the foundation level.

IIT Madras will also offer scholarships worth up to 75% of the course fee to students from low-income families.

Professor Andrew Thangaraj, Professor In-Charge, Data Science Program, IIT Madras, highlighted the program's unique features, saying, "One can build a career in Programming and Data Science through this Diploma from IIT Madras. The first batch is completing Foundation Level in August 2021 and the Convocation is being planned."

Further, Professor Andrew Thangaraj said, "With this program, IIT Madras is delivering the highest quality learning opportunity to a very large number of learners without compromising the rigor of the process. The combination of online classes and in-person invigilated exams accomplishes this."

After passing the qualifying procedure, a total of 7,116 students were accepted into the first batch of the foundation level. Regular entrant students can go to the diploma level after passing the foundation level. Students can pursue a Diploma in Programming, a Diploma in Data Science, or both at the diploma level.