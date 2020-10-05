The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has announced the results of JEE Advanced 2020 today, October 5. Students who wrote JEE Advanced entrance exam on September 12 will now be able to download their result by logging into the official website - jeeadv.nic.in. A total of 1,51,311 candidates appeared in Paper 1 and 1,50,900 candidates wrote Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020 exam. Delhi boy Chirag Falor has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 this year. In the JEE Main, Chirag had secured 12th rank with 100 percentile marks this year. A total of 1,50,838 candidates have appeared for the exam and 43,204 candidates have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2020.

With a percentile of 99.99, Era Sarda has topped among girls in Delhi. She scored 79th rank. In addition, four other boys from Delhi, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Aggarwal, and Tushar Sethi, have scored 100 percentile.

As per the official notification, "The aggregate marks will be calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list."

Maximum aggregate marks: 396 (198 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Maximum marks in Physics: 132 (66 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Maximum marks in Chemistry: 132 (66 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Maximum marks in Mathematics: 132 (66 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)