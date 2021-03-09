IISc Bengaluru May Change First-aid Protocol After Student's Death

BENGALURU: A student of IISc died after he collapsed while playing football. He was administered first-aid but was declared dead at the hospital. Students of the Institute stated that there was negligence on the part of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Student Rahul Pratap Singh suddenly collapsed while playing football. The incident took place around 5th March. First-aid was administered to him by the IISc medical staff. Later he was rushed to the hospital. At MS Ramaiah Hospital, he was declared unresponsive. Singh’s death has caused an uproar. The students’ body is alleging negligence on the part of the IISc medical centre.

This is what happens. IISc will only do something after a student has died, said a student. The students got together to construct an institute email in which they stated what happened. Among these were also five students who were there with Singh at the time of his collapse.

The five students who were there with Singh at the time when it happened said that for almost 30 minutes there was no first-aid given. The students shared that the medical staff of IISc responded very late.

The students shared what they were told by the hospital staff. “Singh could have been saved if he was attended to earlier. If first-aid was given in the first 15 minutes, his life could have been saved, said the doctors.”

The medical staff at IISc did not know anything said one of the students who witnessed everything. When Singh collapsed we immediately rushed to the security guard for help. But the guard did not have the number. Somehow the students managed to call for an ambulance. By the time the ambulance arrived, it was already 17 minutes since Singh had collapsed.

Even after Singh was shifted to the IISc ambulance, the nurses did not anything. They couldn’t even perform CPR. The medical room didn’t even have basic injections that were to be used on Singh.

Following this incident, the institute has decided to change its medical policies.