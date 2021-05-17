IIFT Recruitment Drive 2021; Here's What You Need to Know

IIFT Recruitment 2021: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a public sector undertaking in India, has announced job openings. The institute, which is part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has some vacant posts. A total of 13 positions will be filled as part of this.

Vacancies to be filled:

* As part of the notification, the posts of Professors and Assistant Professors will be filled.

* Employees will be recruited in the Trade Operations, Logistics, Quantitative Techniques, IT, Marketing and Finance departments.

* Eligibility for Professor: Candidates applying for Professor posts should have passed PG/CA/CS/ICWA, PhD in the relevant field. Journals should be published in ABDC/ABS. Must have 10 years experience in the relevant field.

* Eligibility for Assistant Professor: Applicants for Assistant Professor positions must have a Master’s Degree or a PhD in the relevant field. Must have NET, SLET/SET qualification. Must have 2 years experience in the relevant field.

Important things to note:

* Candidates who have applied for these posts will be shortlisted and finalized on the basis of an interview.

* Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply online. Only online applications are accepted.

* The last date for applications is 26.05.2021.

* Click here for full details of the notification.