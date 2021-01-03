IGNOU Last Date Extended For TEE Dec 2020 Exam Form, Assignment, And Project Submission

New Delhi: The university has released the official notification on 1st January 2021 stating about the extension of the last date for the online submission of term-end examination forms, assignments, and project reports. Candidates can check this notification on the bulletin board section of the official website to IGNOU.

Earlier, the IGNOU term end examination December 2020 has been re-scheduled and will now take place in the month of February 2021. Before a few days, IGNOU has even released a tentative datesheet for the exam stating that it should start from 8th February.

As per the notification, the online submission date for the examination form has been extended till 7th January 2021. Also, the dates for the online submission of assignments and project reports have been extended till 15th January 2021. So, the students who have missed out submitting the examination form, assignments, or the project reports have some more time in hand to complete the procedure and appear in the examination without fail.

IGNOU has strict rules that the students who have not submitted their assignments or project reports cannot appear for the term-end examinations. Hence, students who were not able to complete them due to any reasons have 2 weeks time to complete them.

In the datasheet circular earlier, the university has mentioned clearly that the dates of the examination stated are tentative at the moment and can change later on if any situation comes up. In such a case, it is not clear yet whether the extension of the online submission of the examination form, assignments, or project reports will have an impact on the examination date or not. Candidates should check regularly the website of the university so that none of the important alerts is missed out.

Source: IGNOUHelp