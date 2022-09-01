New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government sailed through the floor test in the Delhi assembly on Thursday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tabled the confidence motion in the House on August 29, Monday.

Accusing the BJP of poaching MLAs from other political parties, the AAP chief said he brought the motion to prove to the country that BJP cannot buy its ‘hardcore honest’ MLAs and the saffron party’s ‘Operation Lotus’ had failed in the national capital.

During the trust vote, 58 MLAs voted in favour of Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The remaining eight belong to the BJP.

“They failed to buy even a single AAP MLA in Delhi. We have 62 MLAs, two are out of country, one in jail. Fourth member is the Speaker of the House,” the Delhi CM said after the trust motion was passed.

HISTORIC! Delhi Vidhan Sabha passes 'Motion of Confidence' moved by CM @ArvindKejriwal through voice vote as well as division of votes. 0 MLAs votes against it BJP's ‘Operation Lotus’ has FAILED miserably infront of Kattar Imaandaar AAP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xX4LqMOUfp — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 1, 2022

Five BJP MLAs staged a walkout after their party colleagues Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht were marshalled out of the House following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla. Because the Speaker did not heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the confidence motion.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over CBI action on deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal said the plan by the Centre was to hurt the Aam Aadmi Party, but this will backfire.

“AAP's vote share is up by 4 per cent in Gujarat since the raid on Manish Sisodia. It will increase to 6 per cent when he's arrested," Kejriwal said adding, “If he (Sisodia) is arrested twice, then we might form government in Gujarat.”

Earlier, Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP had targeted 40 AAP MLAs and offered Rs 20 crore to each of them to switch sides.

