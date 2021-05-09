If This 103 Year Old Man Can Win COVID Battle, So Can You

Covid-19 has changed the lives and also lowered the living standards of scores of people as they have lost their jobs. Those who have tested positive with mild symptoms can stay in home isolation by following medical prescriptions. The government and officials are urging people not to panic and to take the necessary precautions. If we are mentally and physically strong, we can defeat coronavirus.

Officials said on Sunday that a 103-year-old man from Palghar, Maharashtra, had recovered from COVID-19 despite being in the fragile age group. After contracting the infection, Shamrao Ingle, a resident of Virendra Nagar, was admitted to a rural COVID-19 hospital in Palghar. According to a release from the district collectorate, he was discharged on Saturday after recovering. According to hospital staff, the elderly man responded well to the medical attention he received and cooperated with the facility's staff. At the time of his discharge, Palghar Collector Dr. Manik Gursal and the hospital staff greeted the centenarian with flowers.